Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 309,651 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309,651 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 827,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

