Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 59,176 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 59,176 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of COP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.69. 901,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,921. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

