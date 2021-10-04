Impala Asset Management LLC Takes $18.87 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,000. Brunswick comprises approximately 1.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.