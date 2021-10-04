Impala Asset Management LLC Takes $19.99 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,000. Cummins makes up 1.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,049. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

