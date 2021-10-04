Impala Asset Management LLC Takes $8 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Thor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

