Impala Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,038,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,268,000. Alcoa comprises about 2.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 113,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

