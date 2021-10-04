Impala Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 977,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,363 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Century Aluminum worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CENX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.11. 39,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

