Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMII traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,746. Inception Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Inception Mining Company Profile
