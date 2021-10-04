Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMII traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,746. Inception Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.