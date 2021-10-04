Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $26,712.63 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. 1,703,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,620. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

