Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,424. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.