Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $95.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Incyte stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. Incyte has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Incyte by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

