Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.13

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1458246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

