Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.64% of Independent Bank Group worth $20,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.23 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

