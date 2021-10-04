Indexed Finance Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00007416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.13 million and $12,682.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,263.95 or 0.99792384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.44 or 0.06835487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.