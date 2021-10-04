Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post $355.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $357.80 million. Infinera reported sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

