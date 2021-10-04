InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Down 8.4%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $72.21. 20,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,564,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $59.50 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.