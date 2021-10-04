Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 10,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,956. The company has a market cap of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 105.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.