InsaneCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,389.55 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00359121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.26 or 0.00840510 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,788,920 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

