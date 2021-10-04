Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Acquires 130,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,610,158.49.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mark Price Eaton acquired 77,517 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$41,084.01.

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,323. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.57 million and a P/E ratio of -24.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.44.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

