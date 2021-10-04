Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Acquires 35,044 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cqp Rockies Platform Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 100 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.90 per share, with a total value of $4,090.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 113 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $4,520.00.

CQP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 208,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,774. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.