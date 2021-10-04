Insider Buying: Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director Purchases 5,825 Shares of Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,750. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $391.54 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $114,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

