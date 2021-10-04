Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. 59,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,333. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

