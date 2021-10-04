Insider Buying: Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,053,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,294,082.10.

Shares of PCR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 154,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00.

Get Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) alerts:

About Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.