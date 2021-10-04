Insider Buying: Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Buys 19,550 Shares of Stock

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc purchased 19,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $50,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RELI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. 21,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,881. Reliance Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

