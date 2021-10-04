Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys 13,848 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,848 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

Safehold stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 157,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safehold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

