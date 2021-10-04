Insider Buying: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Acquires 134,543 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 134,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $2,509,226.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,210 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $820,537.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 5,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

