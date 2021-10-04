Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Timothy John Sopko bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.90. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.