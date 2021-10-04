Insider Buying: ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,965. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

