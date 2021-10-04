Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Sells 8,755 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 766,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,072. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $366.04 million, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 423,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.