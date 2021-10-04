Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 60,299 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 818,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $16,799,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $12,697,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

