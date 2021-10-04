Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $648,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Aspbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16.

Certara stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 770,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,664. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -99.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 93.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Certara by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 329.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 791,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

