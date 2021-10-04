Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells 2,701 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $17,340.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72.

DAIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 24,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.02. Data I/O Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

