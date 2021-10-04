Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $41.87. 366,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,025. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.27 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

