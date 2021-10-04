Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.94. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

