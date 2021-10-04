Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Sells 9,731 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,434. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

