Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.00. 790,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

