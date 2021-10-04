Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PODD traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,870. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $214.93 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.56. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

