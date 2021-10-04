Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Sells 11,303 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.14. 1,860,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 146.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

