Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Sells 6,131 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.88. 315,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

