Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Sells 1,133 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.88. 315,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

