Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Sells 1,133 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.88. 315,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
