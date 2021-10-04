Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24.

Shares of MAX stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.60. 198,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,940. The firm has a market cap of $998.57 million and a PE ratio of -118.57. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

