Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57.

Shares of MCO traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.73. 636,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.25 and a 200-day moving average of $350.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

