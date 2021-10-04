Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 1,420 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicole Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 325,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,110. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.