Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00.

OM traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.49. 335,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.56. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

