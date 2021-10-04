Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,440. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $45.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.