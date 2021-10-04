Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 1,196 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PUBM traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,987. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

