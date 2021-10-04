Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 1,196 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PUBM traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,987. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
