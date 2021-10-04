Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 565 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,987. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

