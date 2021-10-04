Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92.

On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. 239,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,420. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

