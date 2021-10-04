Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RDNT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 196,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

