Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlos Palomares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $289,400.00.

NYSE:RM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 41,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,706. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $591.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

